COLUMBIA, S.C. — An arrest has been made in what police call a 'domestic-related' shooting death of a 29-year-old man at a Columbia apartment complex on Saturday.

Roderick Cornelius, 33, was arrested late Saturday night on Bon Air Drive by Columbia police and a U.S. Marshals Task Force, according to officials. He is charged in the death of Darren D. Calhoun.

Darren D. Calhoun, 29, of Columbia, died at 10:15 a.m. Saturday morning from a a gunshot wound to the upper body, according to Richland County coroner Gary Watts.

Columbia police say they were called to North Pointe Estates on Ripplemeyer Avenue shortly before 10 a.m. Saturday.

Police say when they got there, they found a man with a gunshot wound to the upper body. The man was taken to the hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Cornelius is charged with murder, possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime & possession of a firearm by a person convicted of a felony.