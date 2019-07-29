Orangeburg County deputies are warning people about a scam where a caller tells victims they could be served with a warrant if they don't pay money.

IUnvestigators with the sheriff's department say callers will claim you have an outstanding warrant with the agency and they threaten to serve you another if you don't pay up. About a dozen calls were received by the OCSO dispatch on Sunday afternoon.

The caller identifies himself as "Sergeant Keith Parks," who is an actual officer with the department. However, he is not the one making the calls. Sheriff Leroy Ravenell says if you get one of those calls, hang up.

He says the department won't call on weekends, and warrants are typically not handled over the phone that way. The sheriff added the scammers were traced and appear to live in Lexington and Richland counties

Ravenell said if anyone still has a question to contact the OCSO at 803-534-3550.