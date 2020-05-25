COLUMBIA, S.C. — A neighborhood in Columbia hosted a make shift outdoor market today with creations for sale from many of their neighbors.

Lee Ann Kornegay and her mom Betty Kornegay-Kaneft both live in the Melrose Heights Neighborhood off of Millwood Avenue. Both ladies, along with Lee Ann’s dad and brother, are artists.

“We have lots of neighbors that are artists and we thought, lets get some neighbors out in the streets and be careful and social distance and just have some fun so that people have something to look at and something to enjoy,” Lee Ann tells News19, "There's been so much activity of people out and about and the neighbors right now and so we thought this is a perfect time to highlight some of the great things happening in our neighborhood."

Neighbors displayed their different creations along Hagood and Shirley Streets while other neighbors and attendants strolled through.

“It’s a close community in that we visit and know each other you know we know each other on this street," Betty chimed in. She loves this community so much, it’s the focus of her most recent artwork, “I did a show down at Crave called it’s a beautiful day in the neighborhood and did homes in the neighborhood. We have such beautiful homes."

Local food vendor Mary’s Arepas served food and a local florist set up across from Pepper’s Linzol Tarts that sold out in just over an hour.

Pepper’s mom Katie sold her photography and her little brother sold cookies making it a family affair, “We probably were all a little stir crazy and just decided to put what you’ve got- what you work on in your house- just put it in the yard!”

This is the first time the neighborhood has hosted their art show but say they would love to do it again.

