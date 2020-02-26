SUMTER COUNTY, S.C. — Sumter County Sheriff's Deputy, Corporal Andrew Gillette lost his life in the line of duty on Tuesday.

Gillette was 37 years old and he left behind a wife and an 11-year-old son.

According to the sheriff's office, Gillette was serving an eviction order to a man in a home in the 3100 block of Thomas Sumter Highway. That's when investigators say the man, now identified as 56-year-old Terry Hasty, fired at the deputies, hitting Gillette. Deputies fired back, fatally shooting Hasty.

Gillette began working at the Sumter County Sheriff's Office in 2013. At the begging of 2018, he began working in the Warrants Division.

Gillette was retired from the Air Force after a 12-year career and came to Sumter after an assignment on the Shaw Air Force Base. The California-native married a ‘local’ girl and stayed here, according to Sumter County Sheriff's Office.

Jonny Castro, a forensic artist and veteran, creates portraits of fallen law enforcement officers.

Castro created a portrait of Gillette after he was killed in the line of duty.

In a Facebook post, he quoted Sumter County Sheriff Anthony Dennis, “Everyone here loved him. He always had a smile on his face and he loved what he did.”