Local artist Ija Charles featured at Columbia airport through May

Ija Charles has garnered national attention with her meticulously created art - having been a part of this year’s Super Bowl and featured on BET

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Columbia Metropolitan Airport (CAE) is featuring the art work of local artist Ija Charles in the month of May.

Charles' work is featured as part of CAE’s Art in the Airport multi-artist, yearlong exhibition.

The full exhibit, a collection of nine works, is currently on display in the connector – the walkway between the security checkpoint and the departure/arrival gates.

“It’s my mission to create positive vibes on the canvas of life,” said Ija Charles. “It has been truly an honor and privilege to bring such light of positive energy through my artwork to the airport as people enter and exit CAE.”

Charles, 24, has garnered national attention with her meticulously created art - having been a part of this year’s Super Bowl, and featured on BET (Black Entertainment Television).

Locally, Charles’ works can be found on the sides of a number of buildings including Richland Library on Assembly Street, in “The Wonders of Cayce” art corridor collection in Cayce, as well as inside Immersion – an interactive art gallery on Main Street in downtown Columbia.

“From the moment you see one of her pieces, you’re drawn in and captivated,” says CAE Director of Marketing and Air Service Development, Kim Jamieson. “We are thrilled to have such a young, talented artist on display inside the airport."