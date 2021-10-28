Want to become an EMT? Here's a good place to start

The SC Division of Fire and Life Safety is offering a great course for those who want to take the next step.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The South Carolina Division of Fire and Life Safety is offering a course to become an emergency medical technician (EMT).

Subjects will include patient assessment, airway management, medical emergencies, trauma emergencies, special patient populations, and EMS operations.

To qualify, a participant must have a high school diploma as well as proof of immunization for rubella, measles, mumps, and chickenpox. Participants must also have a negative tuberculosis skin test within the last 12 months and either a hepatitis B vaccination or a signed refusal form.

Participants must also have a total of 12 points in grades for applied mathematics, reading for information, and locating information with no more than one three in the grades.

Once completed, the training will allow for the participant to sit for the NREMT psychomotor and cognitive exam for EMT.