CAYCE, S.C. — Neighborhoods across the Midlands are being transformed by Habitat for Humanity.

The organization known for building affordable housing is now taking-on entire streets.

"If you look around, you know, it wasn't many homes," Charles Tillmon, a Tree Street native in Cayce, said of his community. "To your left there, where the Habitat home is, was a field with one trailer."

However, in 2017, that field began to transform -- Now, it's the site of four new homes built by Habitat for Humanity.

"We can see kids and everything like that running the streets and stuff again," Tillmon said. "It's a beautiful thing."

RELATED: Free home repair services being offered in the Midlands

The new construction on Tree Street is just one piece of the organization's push to revitalize neighborhoods across the Midlands.

This fall, Habitat for Humanity is improving the Allen Street neighborhood in Cayce. Next spring, organization leaders will be in Lexington's Jessie Street neighborhood.

Mary Louise Resch is a leader in their Central South Carolina division.

"When most people think about Habitat for Humanity, you think about building homes and neighborhoods," she said. "However, since 2014, Habitat has taken on something called neighborhood revitalization where we are changing neighborhoods one block at a time."

The new imitative focuses on low and middle income neighborhoods in need of repair. Through partnerships and donations from local leaders, businesses and the community, Habitat for Humanity is able to breathe new life into neighborhoods in need.

"People get to stay in their communities. If their home can be repaired, we work with them to try to get those repairs done," Resch said. "If there are abandoned properties, we make sure that those abandoned properties are removed and replaced with new builds and help enhance the neighborhood."

If you would like to find out more information on how to donate or get assistance in your neighborhood, visit https://www.habitatcsc.org/