SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter County Library is hoping to keep kids connected during the COVID-19 outbreak by offering online reading and other digital services to help families learn from home.

Staff members have started offering story time on social media with different books and readers each day while the library, area-schools, and many other businesses remain closed.

"We're trying to just get some things going to help with the boredom and just the monotony of things at home," Julie Hynes, Head of Children Services, said. "We're hoping that the daycares and the schools and just the public in general and people at home can see our stories and say well, even though the library is closed, we can still be a part of the library."

They also offer or can connect families with several free digital services like tutoring and online books.

To learn more about these resources, visit their website at https://sumtercountylibrary.org/ or check out their Facebook page at Facebook.com/sumtercountylibrary