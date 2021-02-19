13-year-old Lexington girl last seen by family Tuesday

Ashley Lopez Florez's family members told them they last saw her late Tuesday night.

LEXINGTON, S.C. — Lexington County deputies say they want to locate a 13-year-old girl to ensure that's she's safe.

Officers say Ashley Lopez Florez's family members told them they last saw her late Tuesday night at her home in West Columbia.

Ashley is 5’3” and weighs 130 pounds.

Her mom said Ashley took a knapsack with a blue floral print on it when she left home. Officers say no clothing description is available.