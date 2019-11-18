ANDERSON, S.C. — Anderson County deputies are asking for the public's help to find what they're calling a missing and endangered teen.

Ashlynn Owen, 16, was reported as a runaway on November 15. She was last seen at her home in Williamston.

Officers say there's concern because she has severe depression and may be suicidal.

Ashlynn is approximately 5’7, 120 lbs, with blonde hair and blue eyes. If you see Ashlynn or have information regarding her whereabouts please call at 864-260-4400 referencing ACSO case number 2019-17726, or call Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.