COLUMBIA, S.C. — Across the Midlands, many in the Asian community are still coming to terms with what happened in Atlanta. While no official motive has been given, some people in the Asian community are questioning their safety.

Chinese native, Mr. Lin Wang landed on American soil on August 15th, 2001. He remembers that day like it was yesterday. He says, "I remember my flight was late."

Twenty years later, "In certain ways it is hurting me form the inside," he says.

Now a father to a 10-year-old boy, his question is, "Will he face the same, or even worse situation than we are."

While law enforcement still hasn't settled on a motive in the mass shooting, the fact that almost all the victims were Asian, is something Wang can't help but notice.

It's forcing him to have a difficult conversation with his only child.

"Someone will hate him just because of his race. Because of his color, something he couldn't change."

The shootings in Atlanta have rattled the Asian-American community. "This is the first time I feel like I need to watch around," he says.

Hoa Sypolt moved to America from Vietnam when she was nine. She says after hearing about the shootings, "It kind of hit home because my family own a nail salon for over 20 years."

Her family moved to America in search of a better life, she says, "It was a hard journey coming to America and being immigrants."

Her family open T's Nail Salon and Lashes in Cayce. She says, "Already being female and feeling vulnerable at nail salons."

Many people from the Asian American community are now asking the question, why me?

"Should I have to be worried about people trying to harm me now? What about my family? My kids? Should I be scared?" said Jaehoon Choe.

Choe is Korean, he moved to the United States back in 79. A father to two young women, he says, "My daughters, they were born here, just because they look like Koreans, they are going to hate her?

He says the word "hate" was never allowed in the Choe household. "I don't tell my daughter to hate people. You might dislike them, but not hate."

So too the words hate crime, he says, "If I knew this was happening today, I wouldn't be coming here."

Frightened, Wang says, "Something could happen from no where." And confused, Choe says, "When I saw the comment in the Atlanta shooting that I hate all Asians. Why?"