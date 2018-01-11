Georgetown County, SC (WLTX) - Six teenagers are facing charges after a video depicting an assault circulated on social media last month.

The video showed multiple male teens assaulting another male teen on Indian Hut Road near Andrews on October 30, according to the Georgetown County Sheriff's Office.

Investigators identified all those involved, arresting five of them on October 31. The following suspects were arrested and charged with assault by mob.

Anthony Robert Holmes, 18 ​​

Dequan Rutledge Jr., 17

Kenneth Daniel Newton, 17

Alquavion Melvin Snow, 17

Gunnar Travis Gatlin, 17

Rutledge, Newton and Gaitlin received an additional assault by mob charge and remain in custody. Holmes and Snow were released on bond Thursday.

A sixth suspect was arrested by deputies Thursday. Blake Allen Finley, 18, was charged with affray, which is defined as consensual fighting in a public place to the terror of the populace.

Additional charges are expected as the investigation continues.

