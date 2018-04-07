Columbia police say they, along with the Columbia Fire Department, responded today to the 14th fire that in North Columbia since April 21, 2018.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) has now joined Columbia police, the Columbia Fire Department and the S.C. Law Enforcement Division (SLED) in the investigation of the fires, police say.

Many of the incidents fall primarily within the Booker Washington Heights community near Farrow Road, according to police. Several of the structures were determined to be vacant at the time the fires occurred.

Since then, the City of Columbia says it has boarded up or re-secured all of the vacant structures in the identified areas.

While investigators continue to investigate the fires, police say a number of the fires have 'some evidentiary similarities.'

At this point, officials have determined five of the fires have been intentionally set, while the others remains classified as undetermined.

“Even with the extensive local, state and federal investigative resources at work to investigate these fires, the public’s assistance is critical to assist law enforcement in bringing those responsible to account," says Columbia police chief Skip Holbrook. "Anything that is suspicious or out of the ordinary should be reported to law enforcement immediately.”

Following is a list of the fires currently under investigation, with those ruled as intentional shown in bold.

3521 Beaumont Avenue (April 21)

3521 Beaumont Avenue (May 5)

3517 Beaumont Avenue (May 5)

1915 High Street (June 5)

4524 Monticello Road (June 7)

3511 Beaumont Avenue (June 15)

3417 Carver Street (June 18)

4913 Norman Street (June 18)

1909 High Street (June 23)

2711 High Circle (June 24)

5779 Ames Road (June 27)

3612 High Circle (June 27)

401 Abraham Street (July 1)

3702 High Circle (July 3)

Police are asking anyone with information about the fires to contact Crimestoppers anonymously in any of the following ways:

Call 888-CRIME-SC (888-274-6372).

Use the P3 Tips mobile app.

LOG ON to www.midlandscrimestoppers.com, and click on the red “Submit a Tip” tab.

Callers will remain anonymous and could be eligible for a cash reward of up to $1,000.

