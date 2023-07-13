Atlanta City Council considers mandating security cameras at gas stations

Community leaders said they are fed up and want the council to move ahead with the proposal.

ATLANTA — Community leaders are speaking out– saying they are fed up with violent crime and asking Atlanta's City Council to push through an ordinance to require security cameras at gas stations.

A similar ordinance took effect two weeks ago in DeKalb County.

Some in Atlanta think the mandate could work here too. Faith leaders in Atlanta said they've already started engaging business owners to get on board.

"We are working to call forth the business sector to partner with us because we believe if we come together we can address this in the best way possible," said Pastor Darryl Winston of the Save Our City Coalition.

It's personal for Pastor Winston, he's lived in the city all of his life and has been the victim of violence at a gas station.

"I have been pumping gas at convenience stores, been robbed at gunpoint only to find out they didn't have the footage, or the light of the camera was out, or there was not enough footage there to capture the entire space," he said.

Just after midnight on Thursday, police were called out to the 1900 block of Sylvan Road SW where two people had been shot at a gas station. One of them died.

In an update, APD said Walter Favors, 43, was arrested in connection to the shooting. He faces several charges including murder, according to Atlanta Police.

"It appears that the victim was involved in an escalating dispute with another involved party. While we were on scene we discovered another victim who'd been shot and is now being treated at Grady Hospital," APD Homicide Commander Germaine Dearlove said.

It's unclear if the gas station– where the city's latest deadly shooting happened had any working security cameras.

But a proposed ordinance, being considered by the council, would make it mandatory to have cameras installed at gas stations. Those businesses would also be required to turn over surveillance video to police.

The full council is expected to vote on the proposed ordinance in August.