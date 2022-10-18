Large warehouse fire sends smoke over city of Atlanta

Firefighters were on the scene around 7:30 a.m.

ATLANTA — A large two-alarm fire is sending black smoke over the City of Atlanta skyline.

Firefighters were on the scene around 7:30 a.m. off University Avenue, just across the street from the Wendy's that caught fire during the protests of 2020.

University Avenue, east of the connector, is shut down to traffic.

The bulk of the fire appeared to be out as of around 8 a.m. It is unclear what the building houses.

This is a developing story. Check back often for new information.