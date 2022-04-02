Attempt to jump off car sparks house fire in Columbia

No injuries were reported

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Fire officials say two people have been displaced after an attempt to jumpstart a vehicle erupted into a house fire on Saturday.

According to a spokesperson from the Columbia-Richland Fire Department, crews were called to a home on Foot Point Road around 9 a.m. to a fire. Arriving officers learned that two cars had caught fire on the side of the property while the owners attempted to use one to jump off the other.

The fire then damaged the garage area before spreading to the home itself. It's unclear exactly how bad the damage was, but the two residents are out of their home - at least for now.