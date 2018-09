Columbia, SC (WLTX) - Richland County deputies are asking for the public's help to identify three burglary suspects.

Deputies say three suspects cause thousands of dollars in damages trying to steal phones from AT&T at 7372 Two Notch Road around 2:20 a.m. on August 31.

Entry into the store was forced, and a security alarm was activated, according to a report.

Anyone with information should contact Crimestoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

© 2018 WLTX