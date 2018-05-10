Anderson police are investigating a report of the attempted abduction of a child at Walmart Neighborhood Market on East Greenville Street.

In a prepared news release posted on Facebook, Police Chief Jim Stewart said officers were called to the store Thursday to investigate the report. He said officers are working to interview witnesses, review video surveillance and get statements from all parties involved.

"Preliminary investigation has revealed there is no danger to the public in this situation," Stewart said.

Police are asking anyone with information about what happened to call Anderson Area Crime Stoppers at 1-888-CRIME-SC.

