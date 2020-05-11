Attorney discusses election results, legal action taken by campaigns

Attorney Jay Bender said patience is key while waiting for the final results of the presidential election.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — As votes continue to be counted to decide to next president of the United States, President Donald Trump is requesting a recount in Wisconsin and filing lawsuits in Pennsylvania, Michigan and Georgia.

This legal action has many Americans asking questions.

"I think one of the issues that we face in our society today is everybody expects everything to happen immediately," Attorney Jay Bender said.

Attorney Jay Bender said patience is key while waiting for the final results of the presidential election.

"There is no requirement in the constitution that the results of the election be known on the night of Election Day," Bender said. "States control the elections and each state has a process to count votes, and as far as I can tell each state is proceeding in accordance with its state law to count ballots including absentee ballots, mail-in ballots and challenge ballots.”

Bender said it is no surprise that both candidates, Trump and Biden, have legal teams on hand.

"Smart campaigns always have lawyers standing by, and it doesn’t surprise me at all that both these national campaigns had lawyers who are standing by to protect the campaigns position in state vote count," Bender said.

According to Bender, he doubts that candidates asking for recounts will change the outcome, but he also said that faster results aren't necessarily a good thing.

"There are always mistakes,' Bender said. "Humans run elections and humans make mistakes. What we’ve tried to do over the years with the election process is minimize mistakes and speed the counting of votes. I fear in some instances, we’ve chosen speed over protection of ballot integrity.”