South Carolina Attorney General joins nationwide TikTok investigation

The investigation will look into the harms caused to young people who use TikTok and what the social platform knew about those harms.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — You can now count on the South Carolina Attorney General Alan Wilson for his dealings with a nationwide TikTok investigation.

On Wednesday Attorney General Wilson announced that he would join a bipartisan coalition of General Attorneys located throughout the United States to investigate the popular social platform.

Officials argue that the use of the app is associated with physical and mental health harms which are damaging to children and young adults that use it.

“Our children are precious and vulnerable and we need to ensure that they’re fully protected,” Attorney General Wilson said in a release.

Now Attorney Generals throughout the U.S. are examining whether the company violated state consumer protection laws that put the public at risk.

The investigation will look into the harms caused to young people who use TikTok and what the social platform knew about those harms, according to Attorney General Wilson's office.

The techniques that TikTok uses to boost young user engagement, increasing the duration of time spent on the platform and the frequency of engagement with the platform will all be included in the investigation.