COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) - South Carolina's top prosecutor says people should get more time to register to vote because of historic flooding caused by Hurricane Florence.

Attorney General Alan Wilson's office says he filed a lawsuit late Thursday against the State Election Commission.

Currently, people must register before October 7 to vote in the November 6 general election. Wilson says that deadline should be extended 10 days because some voter registration offices and many roads are still closed due to flooding in some parts of the state.

Wilson wants the extended deadline to apply to both in-person and mail-in registration. Officials with the Election Commission didn't immediately return a message seeking comment.

