No injuries were reported in the incident.

AUSTIN, Texas — Austin-Travis County EMS and fire crews helped to rescue two people who were involved in a malfunctioning scaffolding incident on Thursday morning.

The call came in at 10:14 a.m., ATCEMS said. Both people were safely on the ground just before 1 p.m.

The construction site is located on the service road between 1200 and 1249 Interstate 35. That's near 12th Street and Waterloo Park north of the Sheraton. Expect traffic delays in the area.

After 11 a.m., ATCEMS said rescuers with the Austin Fire Department made their way to the stranded people using ropes. Officials said they did not appear to be injured, but they were stuck and unable to get themselves to safety.

ATCEMS said rescuers were trying to resolve the issues with the workers' equipment. After "intense efforts" and consulting with an equipment expert, officials determined the equipment was not responding nor was it safe to use. Rescuers then moved to a "rescue pick-off evolution."