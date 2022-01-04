Father, son plead guilty to charges stemming from Capitol insurrection

Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota, and his father, Daryl Johnson, pleaded guilty to civil disorder Tuesday for entering the U.S. Capitol building on Jan. 6, 2021.

Daniel Johnson, 29, of Austin, Minnesota, and his father, Daryl Johnson, of northern Iowa, pleaded guilty in the District of Columbia to civil disorder after prosecutors determined they unlawfully entered the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021.

Court documents state the men entered the west side of the Capitol building through a broken window around 2:20 p.m. and made their way to the East Rotunda doors. There, they encountered law enforcement officers who were trying to keep rioters out of the building. The official documents go on to say that the Johnsons rushed the officers and helped to push the rotunda doors open, allowing a flow of rioters to enter.

Prosecutors say the men were inside the building for approximately 26 minutes, eventually exiting through the first floor.

In the hours and days following the attack, officials say Daniel Johnson spoke about his involvement on various social media platforms, including Snapchat, where he messaged a third party, "I was one of the first ones inside."

According to the plea agreement, they could face up to six years in prison and a $20,000 fine. Their sentencing is scheduled for April 12.

Seven other Minnesotans are also facing federal charges in connection with the Jan. 6 insurrection. Their court hearings are scheduled to take place in the coming weeks.

