NEWBERRY COUNTY, S.C. — Newberry County authorities are searching for a missing 19-year-old with special needs.

Austin McCall was last seen in the back yard of a home on Morse Street in the town of Whitmire, SC at approximately 5:30pm.

The Whitmire Police Department, Whitmire Rescue Squad, and the Newberry County Sheriff's Office are all involved in the search.

Austin is described as an Asian male, 5'0, 115 pounds last seen wearing a long sleeve denim shirt and blue jeans.

State Law Enforcement Division will be assisting with aviation and bloodhounds.

Anyone with information or seeing Austin should call 803-321-2222.