On Your Side update: Columbia resident gets AC back on

About two and a half weeks is how long Bill Cramer went without air conditioning in the middle of summer.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — We have an update to an "On Your Side" story we first brought you two weeks ago. Our team was called about major air conditioning problems at the Austin Woods apartment complex on Garners Ferry Road.

As of this past weekend, air conditioning is now working again for Bill Cramer.

He went a little more than two weeks without air conditioning, and tells News 19 he never wants to go through that again, especially after seeing his thermostat reach 99 degrees.

Cramer explains it took about an hour and 20 minutes for a maintenance worker to fix his AC.

He still recalls the first few moments of getting his AC back.

"Two friends sitting here and I'm glassy or shiny and I said man I feel air coming from somewhere. I said dude, I feel air down here … It was wonderful, who would think that I could get that happy after being bogged down … I wouldn't want to go through it again. I can handle the five floods. I know what to expect out of that, but when it comes to no heat, no air, that's no way for anybody to live," Cramer said.

Cramer adds he hopes his air stays on from now on.

"Thanks to WLTX, ya'll were the best and (most) empathetic people that I have met," Cramer said.