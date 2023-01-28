Authorities searching for missing man with Alzheimer's in North Augusta

Anyone who sees Joe Green is asked to call the police department as soon as possible.

NORTH AUGUSTA, S.C. — Police are asking for the public's help finding an Alzheimer's patient missing in North Augusta.

According to North Augusta Public Safety, Joe Green was last seen in the area of Radiance Drive. At the time, he was wearing jeans, a gray flannel jacket, and mismatched shoes. Authorities believe one of the shoes may be gray and made by Sketchers.

Authorities didn't say where they believe he may be going or specifically how long he had been missing, though the information was initially shared around 5:45 p.m.