IRMO, S.C. — A man who was found dead at Lake Murray this week died of natural causes.

Lexington County Coroner Margaret Fisher released autopsy findings on 51-year-old Timothy Peele of Irmo Wednesday afternoon.

Fisher said Peele has put his boat in at a public ramp near the Lake Murray Dam around 6:30 a.m. Tuesday. The boat was discovered a short time later without him on it.

That led to an hours long search by Lexington County deputies, who recovered Peele's body around 11 a.m.

Fisher said Peele died of an undisclosed medical event. She has ruled his death accidental.