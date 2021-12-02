Avoid falling for scams this on Valentines Day

People should keep an eye out for scammers using dating apps, social media and the internet to steal money from unsuspecting victims.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Love isn't the only thing people will be falling into on Valentines Day. United States Attorney Peter M. McCoy, Jr. is warning South Carolinians to beware of romance scams this Valentine's Day.

According to McCoy, people should keep an eye out for scammers using dating apps, social media, and the internet to steal money from unsuspected victims.

“Scammers never let up on their criminal efforts, not even on Valentine’s Day,” said U.S. Attorney McCoy. “Be aware: it is not true love if sweet-talking chatter quickly turns into requests for money.”

Some signs to look out for, according to McCoy, are if you haven't met the person and they profess love quickly, if the person claims to be overseas for any reason, if they ask for money, cancel a visit, or claim to need money for an emergency.

The Federal Trade Commission (FTC) reports that there were $304 million in reported loses from romance scams in 2020. In 2019, the FTC reports over 25,000 consumers filed a report with the FTC about romance scams and reported losses of $201 million to romance scams. Additional reports show that, over a three-year period, losses to romance scams were higher than any other scam reported to the FTC.

“The crimes involving romance scams are increasing at an alarming rate,” warns U.S. Attorney McCoy. “From 2015 to 2020, the total amount of money lost by victims increased from $33 million to $304 million. This clearly isn’t going away, and the public should take precautions accordingly.”

U.S. Attorney McCoy urges South Carolinians to:

Ensure the dating site does not sell personal data to third parties or advertisers.

Do a reverse image search of the person’s profile picture. If it is associated with another name or with details that do not match up, it is a scam.

Search online for the type of job the person claims to have and check to see if others have reported romance scams based on that job. For example, search for “oil rig scammer” or “overseas military scammer.”

Do not let scammers rush you. Slow down and talk to someone you trust before taking any quick action on requests made by someone you have not met in person.

Do not send intimate photos to an online acquaintance, as they could be used to extort you later.

Never transfer money from your bank account, never buy gift cards, and never wire money to an online love interest.

Immediately contact your bank if you think you’ve sent money to a scammer.

If you have become a victim, do not be too ashamed or afraid to report it. Report your experience to the FTC by phone to 1-877-382-4357 or online at www.ftc.gov/complaint. And report it to the Federal Bureau of Investigation’s Internet Crime Complaint Center at www.ic3.gov.

U.S. Attorney McCoy stressed his office’s commitment to stopping the criminals before more can become victims of their crimes.