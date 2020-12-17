Coffee bar bringing caffeine, female empowerment to Devine Street

Azalea Coffee Bar coming in early 2021 is serving up coffee solely produced by women.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A new coffee shop is coming to Columbia's Devine Street, and it's all about female empowerment.

Brittany Koester is the owner of Azalea Coffee Bar, a new space that will serve coffee solely produced by women.

“As a woman, it’s super important for me to work with other female small business owners," Koester said, "We have such a cool community- a lot of great women that are doing things in the Columbia area and I just really wanted to highlight that.”

The shop itself is named after the azaleas that grew in her hometown, Summerville, during the summer. These azaleas are replicated in a mural by Ija Charles, a female artist in the Midlands.

The mural also paints another heartfelt memory, according to Koester.

“Being that this company is all about empowering women- my mom is a huge reason why I started this business," Koester says, "So, I lost her to cancer a few years ago – it will be four years in January – and so I wanted to find a way to honor her.”

Her mother Angie encouraged her to "approach her next step in life with excitement and courage," a quote also featured in the mural. Her mother and inspiration will now be with her every day in her coffee bar journey reminding her the importance of strong women everywhere.

“It’s going to be a staple in our coffee shop," Brittany says.