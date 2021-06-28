Babcock Center to hold job fair Monday

Babcock Center is looking to hire direct support professionals, a work support instructor, and a supported employment supervisor.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a job? SC Works Midlands is hosting a hiring event for Babcock Center on Monday, June 28.

Direct Support Professional (Job Order #1056788)

$13 per hour to start

50 positions available

Full time, part-time, and PRN

Work Support Instructor (Job Order #1062145)

$13 per hour

One position available

Full time

Supported Employment Supervisor (Job Order #1074700)

Salary depending on experience

One position available

Full time

The positions are open in several locations, various shifts, and have both part time and full-time availability. Full time employees are eligible for a full benefits package after a waiting period.

All applicants are asked to bring a copy of their high school diploma, GED, or Transcript and a 10-year DMV record. These items can be given to the employer after the interview but it’s helpful to have them up front.

Babcock Center Hiring Event

Monday, June 28, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.

SC Works – Columbia

700 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201

After the initial screening interview and paperwork review, applicants will be matched to positions and sent to interview with a hiring manager at the location they will be working.

Babcock Center is a private, non-profit organization that provides residential and community supports along with vocational training and work opportunities for more than 900 people with life-long disabilities.