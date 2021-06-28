Babcock Center to hold job fair Monday

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Looking for a job? SC Works Midlands is hosting a hiring event for Babcock Center on Monday, June 28.
Babcock Center is looking to hire direct support professionals, a work support instructor, and a supported employment supervisor.
Direct Support Professional (Job Order #1056788)
- $13 per hour to start
- 50 positions available
- Full time, part-time, and PRN
Work Support Instructor (Job Order #1062145)
- $13 per hour
- One position available
- Full time
Supported Employment Supervisor (Job Order #1074700)
- Salary depending on experience
- One position available
- Full time
The positions are open in several locations, various shifts, and have both part time and full-time availability. Full time employees are eligible for a full benefits package after a waiting period.
All applicants are asked to bring a copy of their high school diploma, GED, or Transcript and a 10-year DMV record. These items can be given to the employer after the interview but it’s helpful to have them up front.
Babcock Center Hiring Event
Monday, June 28, 2021: 10 a.m. – 2 p.m.
SC Works – Columbia
700 Taylor Street, Columbia, SC 29201
After the initial screening interview and paperwork review, applicants will be matched to positions and sent to interview with a hiring manager at the location they will be working.
Babcock Center is a private, non-profit organization that provides residential and community supports along with vocational training and work opportunities for more than 900 people with life-long disabilities.
Jobseekers can also learn more about the free services available to them by visiting or calling the closest SC Works Center near them.