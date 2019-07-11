SUMTER, S.C. — The Sumter Police Department dealt with a different type of trespasser in a Sumter neighborhood.

According to a Facebook post, "gator wrangler" Josh Christmas went to a neighborhood on Wednesday where a young alligator had been found.

According to the post, the alligator was "taking advantage of the sun and warm temperatures."

Christmas and Daniel Peeples, two city animal control officers, were able to capture the creature and take it to a more suitable location.

In the post, three children are seen enjoying being able to see the young alligator, one of them even touching the gator and smiling widely.