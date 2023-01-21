Baby's death under investigation in Aiken County

First-responders said the one-year-old was in cardiac arrest when they arrived and was pronounced dead at an area hospital.

AIKEN COUNTY, S.C. — The Aiken County Coroner's Office has released the name of a one-year-old child who died on Friday night as authorities work to determine how it happened.

Coroner Darryl Ables announced on Saturday that it was investigating the death of one-year-old Alexavia Aguirre. According to Ables, Aguirre was found unresponsive by members of the Aiken County Emergency Medical Services who were called to a home on L&L Lane around 9:30 p.m.

The child was said to be in cardiac arrest at the time and was taken to Aiken Regional Medical Center where she was pronounced dead.

An autopsy is scheduled for the child in Newberry on Tuesday morning with the goal of finding out the cause and manner of her death.