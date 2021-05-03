Baby girl found dead at Columbia apartment complex

The child was found dead Thursday.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County coroner says a infant was found dead at a Columbia apartment complex.

Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the 3-week-old girl was found unresponsive at The Colony apartments on Thursday, March 4, 2021.

The child was found unresponsive just before 5:30 a.m.

Rutherford does not say at this time how they believe the child died.