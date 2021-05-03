Baby girl found dead at Columbia apartment complex

COLUMBIA, S.C. — The Richland County coroner says a infant was found dead at a Columbia apartment complex.
Richland County Coroner Naida Rutherford says the 3-week-old girl was found unresponsive at The Colony apartments on Thursday, March 4, 2021.
The child was found unresponsive just before 5:30 a.m.
Rutherford does not say at this time how they believe the child died.
“We are currently investigating this matter in collaboration with the City Of Columbia Police Department and SLED.”, Coroner Rutherford states.