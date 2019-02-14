COLUMBIA, S.C. — Everyone meet Moyo, the youngest gorilla over at Riverbanks Zoo and Garden!

The nearly 4-month-old boy was the second gorilla born at the zoo last year. His zookeepers recently gave him the name Moyo, which means "heart" in Swahili.

Since the announcement was made on Valentine's Day, it seems only appropriate the baby was given a lovey-dovey name. However, the story behind Moyo's name has nothing to do with the chocolate holiday.

Did you know Moyo's mom has a heart-shaped imprint right above her nostrils? Zookeepers say that was one reason behind the name, and they are hoping Moyo will develop the same imprint!

The other motivation for the name was heart disease, since male gorillas are greatly affected by heart disease.

Moyo has called Riverbanks Zoo home four almost for months now, and zookeepers say the shy gorilla is starting to show some personality. That personality includes stealing his mom's lettuce, which isn't her favorite game!