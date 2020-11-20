Baby girl killed in car accident in Fairfield County

Investigators say the child was in the backseat of a car that ran off the road.

FAIRFIELD COUNTY, S.C. — A baby girl was killed in a car accident in Fairfield County Thursday that also injured two others, officials say.

Officers say the collision happened around 12:40 p.m. on Highway 321 and Plum Lane, which is about a mile south of the town of Blackstock.

State troopers say a Toyota was traveling north on Highway 321 went it went off the right side of the road, hit an embankment, and finally collided with a tree.

Fairfield County Coroner Chris Hill said Malayah Ivory Kelly, a baby riding in the backseat, died at the scene. She was only 11 months old.

The driver of the car and a passenger in the front seat were both injured and taken to the hospital for treatment. Their exact conditions is not known.