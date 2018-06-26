Lexington County, SC (WLTX) - An arrest has been made after a husband and wife failed to get their child treated for burns, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

John Argoe, 29, and Megan Argoe, 25, are charged with unlawful conduct toward a child.

Deputies say their infant received second- and third-degree burns to 34 percent of its body, while the baby's parents waited two days to seek any treatment.

“Mr. and Mrs. Argoe failed to seek medical treatment for the baby until a relative saw the injuries and called 911 two days later," said Lexington County Sheriff Jay Koon.

Upon arrival at the hospital, medical staff also determined the infant was malnourished.

Both suspects are being held at the Lexington County Detention Center.

