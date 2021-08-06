Infant girl surrendered at South Carolina hospital under Daniel's Law

The little girl was born this week.

ANDERSON, S.C. — The South Carolina Department of Social Services says a baby girl was surrendered at a hospital in the Upstate.

Officers say the child was born on June 5 and weighed 7 pounds, 1 ounce. The girl was surrendered to staff at AnMed Women's and Children's Hospital.

Under Daniel's Law, also known as the Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act, the child was taken into custody by SC DSS.

According to DSS, this is the fourth baby surrendered under the law in South Carolina this year.

A court hearing will be held on July 15 to determine what will happen next for the baby, and it's possible for a parent of the child to make a claim during this proceeding.

Daniel's Law is named for an infant who survived after being buried in a landfill after his birth. Nurses named him Daniel as he recovered at a hospital.

Under this law, a person can surrender a baby up to 60 days old at a designated location with no ramifications. The SC Safe Haven for Abandoned Babies Act provides a safe and legal option for abandonment in the state of South Carolina.