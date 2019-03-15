MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. — Seeing a majestic animal in its natural habitat can be breathtaking, but seeing them injured can be truly heartbreaking.

Several people in Myrtle Beach experienced just that Thursday afternoon, according to Facebook post by the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

An injured bald eagle was found in a pond off Golden Chestnut Way — the bird had a broken wing. So, several calls were put in to police who came out and rescued the bird.

It was taken to the ARK Animal Hospital for treatment. And when it's ready, the bald eagle will head to The Birds of Prey Center in Awendaw.