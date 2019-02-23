Columbia, SC (WLTX) -- It was a night full of dancing at the Forest Lake Country Club, as supporters of the Columbia Classical Ballet came together to help introduce more local children to the arts.

Thanks to our community's generosity, children with an interest in ballet will get to see what it's all about.

"This is our first event that we have ever had in Columbia, South Carolina that encompasses live music, live dancing and visual arts," said Joy Bethea, Chair of the Art of Ballet Gala.

Funds raised at the Columbia Classical Ballet Gala are going toward the outreach of Columbia Classical Ballet Mission, which aims to expose children in the community to the arts, especially ballet.

"Last year, we serviced 10,000 students free of charge that were exposed to ballet that may not have otherwise ever seen a ballet live, let alone get to meet dancers and experience our Koger Center," said Bethea. "We hope tonight to raise the money to have at least 15,000 children exposed to ballet."

Currently, the ballet company has 38 professional dancers that represent seven countries from around the world.

"Radenko [Povlovich] is in Columbia because he loves this community. He loves this city and folks come to him. They want to have the pleasure of training with him," said Bethea of the company's artistic director.

News 19's Andrea Mock hosted the event.

Bethea adds that they will always accept donations through the Columbia Classical Ballet website.

Friday, March 1, they will present Snow White at the Koger Center.