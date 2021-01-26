Lawyer group: Trump adds South Carolina ex-prosecutor to impeachment team

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Donald Trump is adding another attorney from South Carolina to his impeachment legal team: a former federal prosecutor-turned-defense attorney who specializes in white-collar crime. That's according to the head of a South Carolina trial lawyer group.

In an email Monday to South Carolina members of the American College of Trial Lawyers, group chairman Wallace Lightsey says Deborah Barbier has been hired to join Butch Bowers in crafting a defense for Trump’s unprecedented second impeachment trial, set for the week of Feb. 8.