x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

Columbia's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | Columbia, South Carolina | WLTX.com

Local News

Lawyer group: Trump adds South Carolina ex-prosecutor to impeachment team

Deborah Barbier has been hired to join Butch Bowers in crafting a defense for former President Trump’s unprecedented second impeachment trial.
Credit: deborahbarbier.com
Deborah Barbier

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Donald Trump is adding another attorney from South Carolina to his impeachment legal team: a former federal prosecutor-turned-defense attorney who specializes in white-collar crime. That's according to the head of a South Carolina trial lawyer group. 

In an email Monday to South Carolina members of the American College of Trial Lawyers, group chairman Wallace Lightsey says Deborah Barbier has been hired to join Butch Bowers in crafting a defense for Trump’s unprecedented second impeachment trial, set for the week of Feb. 8. 
Attorney Profile Deborah Barbier - Deborah B. Barbier - White Collar Criminal Defense
A former federal prosecutor, Deborah Barbier has experience in the courtroom. Her practice includes white collar criminal defense, healthcare fraud, whistleblower and more.
Deborah B. Barbier

Neither Lightsey nor Barbier returned messages seeking comment Monday. 

Related Articles