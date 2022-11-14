'Setting the Barr' Award pays tribute to fallen Cayce's officer Drew Barr

This award is given quarterly, meaning another one will be handed out next month at the Chamber's luncheon meeting.

CAYCE, S.C. — Rising above by being better than the best is what the 'Setting the Barr' Award is all about.

It's named in honor of fallen Cayce officer Drew Barr, who died in the line of duty in April while responding to a call about a domestic disturbance.

Over the years, Barr had served as a firefighter, EMS responder and police officer.

Cayce Police, West Columbia Police, and their joint chamber felt it was necessary to create this award to thank our first responders.

"They're helping the needy, they're helping people in the community and it could be something as simple as, we've had officers that have paid a bill for somebody or they've cleaned a house for somebody or they've cleaned somebody's yard. they've gone above and beyond to protect life and property," Chris Cowan, Cayce police chief said.

Anyone in the community can nominate a police officer, EMS worker or firefighter by emailing the chamber at info@cwcchamber.com or by calling at 803-794-6504.

Just a few months ago, Chuck Sharpe was honored as the first recipient of this award after he saved a fellow officer's child at a community family function.

"Chuck Sharpe's got all that background already, so he was already there and he went to work, gave the child CPR, stabilized that child until medical could get on scene," said Marion Boyce, West Columbia police chief.

Chief Boyce tells 19 that Sharpe is dedicated and passionate about the work he does.

"I sat on his interview board and so I remember him saying, 'I said, why do you want to get out of fire service and be a police officer and he goes, it's always something I've wanted to do. And I was like, okay.' So we brought him on board with the city of West Columbia police department. He's done a great job," Boyce said.

Now another first responder will be honored next month, and it'll fall quarterly after that.