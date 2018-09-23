In response to emergency flooding in Georgetown, the S.C. Department of Transportation (SCDOT) says it is assembling a barrier wall on the U.S. 17 bridge crossing the Waccamaw River.

Construction of the wall, which began at noon Sunday, will restrict traffic on U.S. 17 in the area to one lane in each direction, according to SCDOT. Drivers are asked to avoid traveling in that area if at all possible.

On Saturday, SCDOT crews completed construction of a 20-foot flood barrier wall along the U.S. 501 Bypass in Conway.

Additionally, crews have placed water pumps on both sides of the U.S. 501 Bypass in Conway to help keep water off the bridge.

The moves come after South Carolina Governor Henry McMaster's call last week to keep at least ‘one major roadway into Horry County open.’

Meanwhile, officials continue to monitor water levels as the Waccamaw River rises.

In Georgetown County, officials are busy preparing.

At 11:20 a.m. the county announced it would be distributing pre-filled sandbags at several locations Sunday.

Parking has also been made available outside of anticipated flood zones for residents concerned about flooding.

The county plans to host a Facebook Live with Georgetown County Emergency Management Director Sam Hodge at 2pm today to provide an update on expected flooding in Georgetown County and recommendations for evacuation.

Over in Horry County, officials issued a CODE RED message to some residents regarding possible flooding, warning those who do not evacuate may become isolated and experience electricity and water outages.

Horry County Emergency Management is asking residents to avoid unnecessary travel, as flooding and road closures continue to delay traffic, especially in the Conway area.

As the City of Conway continues to grapple with significant flooding, the city announced Sunday morning that the Sherwood neighborhood was being closed to all traffic.

