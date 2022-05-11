Familiar face returning to Lexington District Two to serve as acting superintendent

Dr. Nicholas Wade announced Tuesday he was resigning as the district's leader.

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. — Lexington School District Two has picked a new leader to guide the district following the resignation of their current superintendent. .

The board announced Wednesday night that Barry Bolen will serve as acting superintendent beginning Thursday, May 12. He'll replace Dr. Nicholas Wade, who resigned Tuesday from his post. His resignation is effective on June 30.

Wade, a former superintendent in Illinois, was hired by the school district in August 2021.

“I am very grateful for not just the experience Lexington Two has given me, but to be able to work alongside such talented teachers and administrators and be part of a larger commitment towards improving the entire district alongside them,” Dr. Wade said in a statement released by the district. “I am looking forward to pursuing new professional opportunities to continue my philosophy and practice of serving all students, supporting all schools, and helping all communities.”

“We are thankful for Dr. Wade’s leadership during such difficult times with the pandemic and everything else affecting education that we find in the news,” said Christina Rucker, Lexington Two's Board Chair. “Dr. Wade’s ability to keep the board and the public informed about matters impacting our schools during all of the changes during COVID-19 also allowed us to keep moving forward. We wish Dr. Wade every success moving forward.”

Bolen is a very familiar name to longtime residents of the area, having served as Lexington Two superintendent from 2000 to 2008. He also had been a principal at Fulmer Middle School and Brookland-Cayce High School.

He had also served four years as the chairman of the South Carolina State Board of Education.