LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department has found a missing 73-year-old patient with dementia.

Bartow Jeffcoat was found safe around mid-morning Tuesday. According to Lexington, he's tired but doing well. He'll be medically evaluated.

Jeffcoat’s son reported him as missing from his Huckabee Mill Road home in Swansea after he never returned from a walk Monday evening. K-9 units and a helicopter were used in the search overnight.

Additional details on his discovery and his possible wherabouts while he was missing were not released by deputies.





