LEXINGTON, S.C. — The Lexington County Sheriff's Department is searching for a 73-year-old patient with dementia who is missing.

Officers say overnight efforts to find Bartow Jeffcoat were unsuccessful.

Jeffcoat’s son reported him as missing from his Huckabee Mill Road home in Swansea after he never returned from a walk Monday evening. K-9 units and a helicopter were used in the search overnight.

Jeffcoat is a 73-year-old black male who stands 5’ 10” and weighs 150 pounds. He has gray hair and brown eyes. His family tells us he has burn scars.

If you see someone matching the description, please report his location by calling 911.



