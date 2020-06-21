Baseball program for those with disabilities, needs Midlands-area players and coaches

The program’s founder, who is autistic, says he wasn’t always able to participate in sports, so he started the league to allow those with disabilities to shine.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — Taylor Duncan was four-years-old when he was diagnosed with autism.

“Growing up, I had speech issues, sensory issues, anxiety issues, “ Duncan said. “I’m thankful to have the support of my mother and those who helped me get over a lot of those obstacles, but, growing up, I still had faced a lot of social stigma from peers who thought that they knew what someone with a disability can and cannot accomplish.”

As he grow older, so did his passion for sports, but, as someone with a disability, he was often unable to play.

It’s an experience he didn’t want others to have to face.

So, in 2016, Duncan created a baseball league where those with disabilities could shine.

It’s called the Alternative Baseball Organization and now extends into cities across the country serving those 15 and up with autism, attention-deficit hyperactivity disorder (ADHD), down syndrome and more.

“Winning is nice, but that’s not the whole goal. It’s to teach them the social skills so that they can be able to adapt those skills that they learn in lessons through sports into their daily lives,” Duncan said. “Some, through our program, have even tried to set out to gain employment as well.”

With one program in Spartanburg, now the 24-year-old is hoping to expand to the Midlands. It’s a process that takes time, so they’re gauging interest and seeking coaches, players and other volunteers now while they wait for the coronavirus threat to pass.

“We could have two or three or even four different programs,” Duncan said. “All we have to do is find the help to get it started in those communities.”