'Water coming under the wall' | South Carolina church deals with night of flooding

"We had water actually coming in under the wall … Probably was about six inches above the bottom of the door," Ronnie Deese, church member said.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — People across Batesburg-Leesville are cleaning up after a long Thursday night of rain and flooding.

"This was a really mother nature just kicking us in the teeth event," Batesburg-Leesville Mayor Lancer Shull said.

Many locals said it was worse than the flooding their town experienced in 2015.

Residents Ronnie and Essie Deese are members of Twin City Church of Christ, where they and others gathered on Friday morning, but not for services.

"We had water actually coming in under the wall. … Probably was about six inches above the bottom of the door," Ronnie said. "I could see a little water in the foyer and then, when you walked on the carpet, it was like you were walking on a sponge full of water. You'd step and water would come out around your feet."

Batesburg Leesville cleanup efforts are underway across town. These photos are from the Twin City Church of Christ property. pic.twitter.com/k1GQTq4u6Z — Rachel Ripp (@Reporter_RRipp) June 23, 2023

Ronnie had been at the church since early Friday, along with eight to 10 other church members using the carpet cleaner and putting up fans.

A local business donated the equipment.

"It's just a close-knit church, and everybody pretty much knew that each other would be here this morning," Ronnie said. "We just all showed up and started working. … That's just the South. … Our church, it's just one big family."

The church consists of about 35 to 40 members.

Ronnie said their sister church in Aiken called them Friday morning, offering help, too.

He said members plan to return Saturday to get more water out in time for service this Sunday.