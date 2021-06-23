Batesburg-Leesville community calls for action, justice following shooting death of 11-year-old

Dozens of Batesburg-Leesville community members, including law enforcement, council members and residents are demanding justice for the victims of gun violence.

BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Batesburg-Leesville community members are calling for action in a bid to curb gun violence in their community. It comes on the heels of the shooting death of 11-year-old Ta'Shya Jay.

The young girl was visiting a friend in Batesburg-Leesville earlier this month, when shots were fired several houses down. She died when one of those bullets struck her.

At the community meeting, Ta'Shya Jay's mother, Shandreka Jay, said, "I want justice, want them to put the guns down ... They took my 11-year-old daughter. She will never be able to experience a lot of stuff. And my baby was full of life. She was the life of the party, you know?"

The key word of the meeting was justice, with Ms. Jay saying she's still grieving the loss of her daughter Ta'Shya Jay. "Me and my daughter have to learn how to live again ... Because my youngest daughter is nine and Ta'Shya was 11 ... they were so close. That was her best friend. She had to witness the whole thing," said Jay.

A resident who spoke out said, "I live four houses away, that could've easily been me. The bullets hit my house."

"No matter what I say, nobody is going to feel my pain. I want justice. I haven't even broke down yet. I want justice for my baby," says Jay.

A neighbor of the Jay family says she wants more to be done to keep her children safe, saying, "We need to build our community. Our kids are dying and, if we aren't going to say or do nothing, what is the point of these meetings? We aren't saying nothing and our kids are dying."

Councilman Stephan Cain said the meeting was about allowing the community to express their ideas on what needs to be done to curb gun violence.

"To hear the community, to give the folks in the community the ability to share ideas, to share their pain and their hurt," said Cain.