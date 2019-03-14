BATESBURG-LEESVILLE, S.C. — Batesburg-Leesville council member Stephen "Steve" Cain has been arrested, according to officials.

While details are limited, officials say Cain was arrested on a family court bench warrant in the Washington, D.C., area earlier this week. He remains in custody there while awaiting extradition, according to the Lexington County Sheriff's Department.

Cain represents Batesburg-Leesville council district three. According to the town's website, he was first elected to represent the district in 2005. Cain was re-elected to his 3rd term in 2013 and later won a special election in 2015. In 2017, voters re-elected Cain to a 4th term. His current term is set to expire in 2021.

Back in June of 2015, Cain turned himself in to face charges of not paying child support. At the time, deputies said Cain had outstanding bench warrants against him for failing to make two court-ordered child support payments totaling $14,139.

In March of 2014, Cain was forcibly removed from a council meeting. He then filed a lawsuit against the town's mayor and its police chief claiming pain, suffering, and humiliation.

