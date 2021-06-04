Spark causes gas station in Lexington County to go up in flames

The incident happened as a tanker was delivering gas to the business.

COLUMBIA, S.C. — A mishap during a fuel delivery at at gas station in Lexington County caused the business to go up in flames Tuesday afternoon.

Firefighter say they got a call of a fire in the 300 block of Broad Street in Batesburg-Leesville. When they got there, they found the gas station, several cars, and a gas tanker all on fire.

Firefighters from Lexington County Fire Services, Columbia Airport, Batesburg-Leesville and Irmo were all brought in. Firefighters immediately began extinguishing the fire and fire-suppressing foam was utilized by Columbia Airport firetrucks. Firefighters worked on putting out the fire on the building.

There were no injuries reported.

Firefighters believe the fire was caused when a spark ignited fumes of the gas truck while it was offloading its gas supply at the gas station.

The building was deemed to be a total loss, while four vehicles and the gas tanker were destroyed.